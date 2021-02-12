Def Jam Promotes Marisa Lauro-Norris to Senior VP of International Marketing

Marisa Lauro-Norris, a 15-year veteran of Def Jam Recordings and its parent company, Universal Music, has been promoted to senior vice president of international marketing, it was announced today by interim chairman/CEO Jeff Harleston. In her new role, Lauro-Norris will lead all inter­national marketing activities at the Def Jam label. Based in New York, she will report directly to Harleston.

“Marisa is an experienced, thoughtful, valued member of our executive team, known and respected for her passionate stewardship of Def Jam’s brand and artists for the rest of the world over the past decade and a half,” said Harleston. “With her unique perspective on artist development, and the strength of her long-built relationships within UMG’s powerful inter­national network, Marisa brings unparalleled savvy and leadership to her important role.”

“I’ve spent my entire career in music at UMG, working every­day with the most talented artists and executives in the world,” said Lauro-Norris. “It was always a dream of mine to work at Def Jam, the most iconic hip-hop label & brand in the industry. I’d like to thank Jeff Harleston for his unmatched leadership and support.”

Lauro-Norris began her career at the company in 2004 as an intern, working her way up the ladder over the following years via success with the Killers, Fall Out Boy, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and others. In 2014, Marisa was promoted to Vice President, with the new role of overseeing international marketing for Def Jam.