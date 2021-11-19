Def Jam Ups Noah Sheer to Executive VP, Revamps Promotion Department

Noah Sheer, a 22-year year veteran of Def Jam Recordings, has been promoted to executive vice president and head of promotion. The announcement was made by executive VP and GM Nicki Farag; Sheer, who is based in Santa Monica, will report jointly to incoming chairman & CEO Tunji Balogun, and to Farag.

“I have had the pleasure and honor of working with Noah for twenty years. His love, respect and reverence for the Def Jam logo – its artists and legacy and most of all music – is unmatched,” said Farag. “I’m beyond proud to see him elevate in this capacity, and to continue to work alongside him every day. Noah’s leadership, passion and talent will continue to leave its mark on the future of this company.”

“Twenty-two years ago when I landed a gig at Def Jam Recordings, I was awestruck. Dream-come-true shit,” said Sheer. “Not only is this the most iconic and legendary record label in existence, but it has graciously provided me some of the most significant and incomparable life-altering experiences. I am so thankful to all who have assisted in my growth through my two-decade-plus run here: Specifically, most recently, Jeff Harleston for his guidance and leadership, and to Nicki Farag, our GM and fearless leader. You, my friend, are remarkable. Being able to grind in lockstep alongside you these past twenty years, and watch you ascend, has been a true honor.”

Sheer has been an EVP since 2018. He began his music career in 1998 as a promotion assistant at Arista Records prior to first joining Def Jam in 2000.

Also, Sheer announced that Laurie LaMartina and Mundo Garcia have both been promoted to vice president of promotion. Garcia will lead radio promotion nationally at the rhythm format, while LaMartina will do so for the Top 40, Hot AC, and AC formats. Both are based in New York and will report to Sheer.

“I am constantly beyond impressed with what Laurie and Mundo have been able to achieve – in both promotion and overall as executives – in their time here at Def Jam,” said Sheer. “Their growth and evolution have been nothing short of remarkable. They have developed into the future of this business, and I could not be more thrilled to go in to battle with them by my side each, and every day.”

LaMartina joined Def Jam in 2015 after five years at Warner Bros. Records. She began her career in music in 2002, as a Programming Assistant at WPXY in Rochester, New York.

Garcia rejoined what was then Island-Def Jam in 2011; he began his music career at the company in 2009 as a promotion intern, then left for a year at Capitol Records before returning.

In other department moves, Sheer announces Dave “Sonny D” Rego is upped to senior director of rhythm & crossover promotion; Daisy Moreira moves up to director of East Coast & Midwest promotion; Kevin “Chixo” Gibbs is upped to director of Southwest promotion; and Michael Jackson moves up to manager of West Coast promotion.