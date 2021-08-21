Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York’s Citi Field

A 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died.

The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in critical condition to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD stated that his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position.

The New York Daily News reported that the man had attempted to do a flip off of the balcony, though the NYPD did not confirm this detail. An investigation into the matter is ongoing. People present at the concert told the New York Post that they believed he was under the influence of alcohol.

“We are aware of a tragic incident which sadly resulted in a fatality last night,” Mets Events said in a statement to Variety. “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the attendee’s loved ones.”

Friday’s concert was a part of a 31-date tour of Dead & Company, which features former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer. The tour is one among many events nationwide now requiring attendees to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry, except in cities where law prevents such protocol. Additionally, fans without proof of vaccination may not enter the general admission pit section, even with negative test results. Pit ticket holders without vaccine documentation will be transferred to other sections of the venue.