De La Soul: ‘Our Catalog Is Coming to Streaming Services This Year’

After decades of waiting — and a comedic, snafu-filled attempt to get all three members on Instagram Live — De La Soul announced on Tuesday that their catalog, most of which has never been legally available on streaming services, will finally arrive on all major platforms later this year. The announcement follows news earlier this year that the catalog of the group’s original label, Tommy Boy Records, was acquired by Reservoir Music.

“We’re thrilled” said the group’s Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur. “We have come to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir to release our music in 2021 — our catalog will be released this year, we are working diligently with the good folks at Reservoir, and we sat down with them and got it done pretty quickly actually.”

While the group’s relationship with Tommy Boy became very contentious as it navigated the then-new process of clearing samples — its debut album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” was one of the first to be the target of such lawsuits — the members stressed that there was no bad blood.

“We’re not bashing Tommy Boy or [its founder] Tom Silverman in any way but we are happy that chapter is over and done with and we are happily looking forward to our new relationship with Reservoir.”

