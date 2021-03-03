Rock Hall of Famer David Crosby Sells Catalog to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artist Group

Following its acquisition of select Beach Boys assets last week, Irving Azoff’s new Iconic Artist Group has made another move into the lucrative catalog acquisition marketplace by partnering with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby. Iconic has acquired Crosby’s catalog, which according to the announcement includes his publishing and recorded music rights, including his solo work, as well as his work with the Byrds; Crosby & Nash; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The start of the Iconic relationship coincides with the 50 th anniversary of Crosby’s debut solo album, “If I Could Only Remember My Name,” which was released in February 1971, and “Déjà Vu,” the second studio album by Crosby, Stills & Nash, and their first as a quartet with Neil Young, which was released in March 1970.

The deal with Crosby comes on the heels of last week’s announcement of the launch of Iconic and its partnership with the legendary Beach Boys to purchase a controlling stake in their catalog, including sound recordings, the brand, select musical compositions, and memorabilia. As part of that deal, the Beach Boys and their heirs retain an interest in their assets to participate in the upside Iconic expects to create by actively marketing and promoting their music.

Crosby commented, “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with.”

“I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles,” commented Azoff, Chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company. “This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists and I’m honored he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy.”

“David’s impact on music and culture is only equaled by the lasting power of his beautiful and sophisticated songs. From the gorgeous melodies of Guinnevere and Deja Vu to the biting messages of Wooden Ships and Almost Cut My Hair, his music remains as innovative and relevant as it did when it was first created. I’m thrilled that David has chosen Iconic to be the custodian of his legacy,” said Olivier Chastan, Founder and CEO of Iconic Artists Group.