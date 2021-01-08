David Bowie ‘Just for One Day’ Tribute Concert With Trent Reznor, Duran Duran, Ian Hunter, More Livestreams Tonight

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Duran Duran, Ian Hunter, Boy George, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Adam Lambert, Peter Frampton, Andra Day and many more will perform at “Just for One Day,” a David Bowie livestreamed tribute concert taking place tonight (Friday, Jan. 8), on what would have been the singer’s 74 th birthday.

The three-hour-plus-long concert streams globally for 24 hours only, beginning on January 8 at 6pm PT.

The sprawling list of talent (see the poster below) also includes several longtime members of Bowie’s bands, including keyboardist and host Mike Garson, bassist-producer Tony Visconti, guitarists Carlos Alomar and Earl Slick, bassist/singer Gail Ann Dorsey, drummers Zachary Alford and Sterling Campbell, singer Ava Cherry, along with featured performers like keyboardist Rick Wakeman, saxophonist David Sanborn and dozens more.

Other major performers include Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Perry Farrell, the Cult’s Ian Astbury, Yungblud, Anna Calvi, actors Gary Oldman and Michael C. Hall and more.

Simon LeBon of Duran Duran, who will perform “Five Years” at the event, said in a statement, “My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie. He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be. When we got the ‘Ziggy Stardust’ LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years.’ I can’t begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

According to the announcement, the concert’s organizers will donate $2 per ticket purchase to the Save the Children organization, a charity important to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden featuring many of the artists who will be featured at this event.

The concert, produced by Mike Garson in partnership with Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown together with Rolling Live Studios, “will not consist of a generic series of music videos featuring rectangular video contributions,” the announcement continues. “Instead, this concert will be a beautiful cinematic experience with performances.”

Fans can visit the event page at http://rollinglivestudios.com/bowie to buy tickets, purchase VIP experiences, and order merch.