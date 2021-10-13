David Bowie’s 75th Birthday Celebrated With Pop Up Shops Opening Next Week

David Bowie’s would-have-been 75th birthday isn’t until January, but next week his estate is beginning “Bowie 75,” a year-long celebration that kicks off with the openings of two “curated experiential pop-up shops” — one at the site of the cover shoot of his classic “Ziggy Stardust” album in London, and another in his New York neighborhood.

For a very limited window beginning October 25, 2021 — 75 days before the anniversary — through late January 2022, the “Bowie 75” locations will be open at 150 Wooster Street — steps away from Bowie’s longtime New York City home — and 14 Heddon Street — the London location where the cover of “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” was shot.

Rendering of ‘Bowie 75’ pop-up store Courtesy David Bowie Estate

According to the announcement, the pop-ups will offer visitors a “unique and immersive career-spanning deep dive into the sound and vision” of David Bowie, with features including:

Immersive audio and HD video screening rooms in partnership with 360 Reality Audio, an immersive music experience using Sony’s spatial sound technologies;

Hours of video content including previously unseen behind-the-scenes material, rare footage from the “Heathen” and “Reality” eras, and more;

Opportunities to purchase limited edition releases of exclusive Bowie apparel and collectibles, as well as limited run LPs and CDs from both the Warner/Parlophone and Sony catalogs;

Exclusive fine art photography including gallery installations documenting Bowie’s many iconic eras and personae;

Fans can place themselves in iconic costumes and set pieces to create shareable social media moments;

Special guest events to be announced;

And more — for more info see www.bowie75.com

The celebration comes in tandem with the estate’s ambitious and comprehensive reissue series, which will see the release of a fifth career-spanning boxed set, “Brilliant Adventure,” covering the years 1992-2001, on Nov. 26.