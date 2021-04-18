Dave Grohl’s Rockers ‘n’ Moms Show to Feature Mothers of Geddy Lee, Pharrell Williams, Brandi Carlile and More

The Dave Grohl-directed series about musicians and their mothers has been given a start date, with a May 16 premiere for a Paramount Plus show that will feature artists from Geddy Lee to Miranda Lambert interacting with their moms.

Grohl himself will be one of the musicians showing off his mother, as Virginia Hanlon Grohl will appear on “From Cradle to Stage,” a series that takes its title from her book, “From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.”

Others taking part in the six-part series alongside their mothers are Brandi Carlile, Pharrell Williams, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

The mother-and-son Grohl team are executive producers on the show, and will appear alongside the guest family members on each episode of the show, which is being produced in partnership with Live Nation Productions, SIlva Artist Management and Endeavor Content.

The series was previously announced as part of a quartet of music shows being produced to stream on Paramount Plus, the other three being reboots of familiar MTV and VH1 franchises — “Unplugged,” “Behind the Music” and “Yo! MTV Raps.”

The first episode on May 6 will feature the Imagine Dragons frontman, Reynolds, and his mother Christine.

From there out, it’s Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams on May 13; Miranda and Bev Lambert, May 20; Brandi and Teresa Carlile, May 27; Tom and Mary Morello, on June 3; and Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib, June 10.

Said Grohl in a statement, “I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”