Daft Punk Have Split Up, Publicist Confirms

Daft Punk, one of the most influential and popular groups to emerge in the past 30 years, have announced their retirement via a video titled “Epilogue” posted Monday morning. The duo’s longtime publicist officially confirmed the split to Variety and declined to provide further details.

The eight-minute clip features them walking around the desert,in their familiar space helmets and leather jackets. In the clip, one of the members looks at the other, removes his jacket and reveals an energy pack on the back. The other touches a button on the pack. The first member walks away quickly, and then explodes.

The duo, who for years have worked a robot concept, reached a culmination of sorts in 2013 with their “Random Access Memories” album, featuring the glodbal hit single “Get Lucky,” which won the Grammy Award for Best Album the following year.