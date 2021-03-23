Daddy Yankee, Sony Music Publishing Win Big at ASCAP Latin Music Awards

Daddy Yankee was named Songwriter of the Year for the third time and Sony Music Publishing won top publisher honors at the ASCAP 2021 Latin Music Awards on Monday night. Daddy Yankee’s haul for the evening added to his record-setting total of 42 ASCAP Latin Music Awards. He also captured Songwriter-Artist of the Year in 2019 and 2017.

ASCAP Latin Awards Song of the Year goes to heartbreak hit “Tusa” written by Keityn and Juan Camilo Vargas Vásquez; published by Girl Power Publishing, JCV Music, KCMusic, Kobalt and Sony Music Publishing.

The Publisher of the Year award is presented to Sony Music Publishing for top songs including “Tusa,” “Caballero” and “La Santa.” ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews, President and Chairman of the Board Paul Williams, EVP and Chief Creative Officer John Titta, Vice President, Latin Membership Gabriela Gonzalez and the ASCAP Latin team hosted a virtual toast with Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America and US Latin Jorge Mejia, his team and winning SMP songwriters Keityn, Elena Rose, Nino Karlo Segarra, Juan Camilo Vargas Vásquez, Daniel Rondón and Rafa Rodríguez (The Honeyboos) to celebrate the award.

The event kicked off last night with a virtual pre-concert featuring performances from winners Danny Ocean, Elena Rose and Vibarco. The coming days will feature special performances and appearances on ASCAP social media from Latin music superstars Marc Anthony, Jhay Cortez, Farruko, Génesis ‘Nesi’ Rios, Nio Garcia, Tempo and more.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams introduced the roll out of the winners, saying, “We are so thrilled to honor your amazing achievements of the past year at our El Premio ASCAP – our annual Latin Music Awards. Once again we will come together in spirit and solidarity. Starting today, we welcome your fans from all over the world to join in and celebrate your success. On behalf of your ASCAP family, I want to say congratulations to all of this year’s winners for your incredible musical achievements. Felicitaciones!”

Hosted by Colombian singer, rapper and songwriter Farina, the ASCAP Latin Music Awards are presented today (March 23) through March 25 in both Spanish and English via @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the hashtags #ElPremioASCAP and #ASCAPAwards.