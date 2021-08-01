DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Lineup Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is no longer performing at Lollapalooza.

Following the rapper’s homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud on July 25, the Chicago festival has removed DaBaby from their Sunday lineup. A statement tweeted from Lollapalooza’s official Twitter account reads: “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity inclusivity, respect and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

The statement also explains the new adjusted lineup, which includes Young Thug taking over DaBaby’s slot at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo filling Young Thug’s previous 4 p.m. performance time on the T-Mobile stage. Representatives for DaBaby did not immediately reply to Variety‘s request for comment.

DaBaby was also dropped from a benefit concert for the Working Families Party on Tuesday, which he was headlining alongside Saweetie and Wyclef Jean. “We have to hold people accountable and live to our values, which is why there is a change in our lineup,” the Working Families Party stated.

During DaBaby’s recent Rolling Loud performance, the rapper encouraged the audience to put their cell phone flashlights in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks,” among further derogatory remarks about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ people.

The comments quickly sparked backlash on social media, and DaBaby was pulled from his brand ambassador deal with Boohoo Man. His “Levitating” collaborator, Dua Lipa, also spoke out against him, along with other big names like Elton John.

DaBaby later admitted on Twitter that his remarks were “insensitive,” but also suggested that the comments had been “digested” wrong in another tweet, following with statements like “Apologies for being me.” Many have said his responses fall well short of being a sincere apology.

DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s Associate Director of Communities of Color, said on Wednesday: “The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV. It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV.

“While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to ‘apologize,’ actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future. It further confirms what GLAAD reported last year in the State of HIV Stigma Study that stigma and misinformation around HIV is widespread, and there is much work to be done to educate the public, including entertainers.”