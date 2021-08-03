DaBaby Dropped From Two More Festivals, Despite Latest Apology

DaBaby has been dropped from two more music festivals, despite issuing a second apology on Monday for homophobic comments he made at and after his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on the weekend of July 23.

Reps for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Austin City Limits confirmed that he will no longer be performing at their events.

“DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage” and “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon,” the statements read.

His performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and the Day N Vegas festivals were all canceled on Sunday or Monday.

After a defensive and blame-shifting preamble, DaBaby’s statement on Monday reads, ““I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”

The reception to his statement on social media. has not been overly positive.

In the hours since the statement was issued, DaBaby has attempted to move on, posting photos of his family and about his videos.

During DaBaby’s recent Rolling Loud performance, the rapper encouraged the audience to put their cell phone flashlights in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks,” among further derogatory remarks about HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ people.

The comments quickly sparked backlash on social media, and DaBaby was pulled from his brand ambassador deal with Boohoo Man. His “Levitating” collaborator, Dua Lipa, also spoke out against him, along with other big names like Elton John.

DaBaby later admitted on Twitter that his remarks were “insensitive,” but also suggested that the comments had been “digested” wrong in another tweet, following with statements like “Apologies for being me.” Many have said his responses fall well short of being a sincere apology.

DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s Associate Director of Communities of Color, said on Wednesday: “The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV. It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV.

“While DaBaby has made haphazard attempts to ‘apologize,’ actions need to be taken for full accountability and changes to do better in the future. It further confirms what GLAAD reported last year in the State of HIV Stigma Study that stigma and misinformation around HIV is widespread, and there is much work to be done to educate the public, including entertainers.”