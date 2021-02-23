DaBaby Sued for Assault on Property Owner Who Tried to Stop Music Video Shoot

The owner of a Runyon Canyon vacation rental home sued DaBaby on Monday, alleging that the rapper assaulted him and stole his phone when he tried to shut down an unauthorized music video shoot last December.

Gary Pagar states that DaBaby — whose legal name is Jonathan Kirk — rented the property on condition that no more than 12 people would be on site, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions. However, Pagar alleges that DaBaby brought about 40 people to the home to shoot a music video, in violation of the terms of the lease.

When Pagar went out to the property to try to shut it down, he alleges that he was knocked to the ground by an unknown assailant. He alleges that Kirk then got out of a car, and chased Pagar into the house. According to the suit, Kirk warned him not to call police, and then sucker-punched him in the mouth, knocking out a tooth and leaving him bloody.

“Mr. Kirk appears to think he’s a real tough guy,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Kirk is wrong.”

Someone else did call the police, and then DaBaby and his guests fled the scene, according to the lawsuit, taking Pagar’s phone and “valuable kitchenware” as they left. The suit states that DaBaby and his guests left behind thousands of dollars in damage, and have only paid a portion of their rental bill.

Pagar also sued Kinsza Virgil, Kirk’s manager.

The suit alleges that Kirk and his associates destroyed a security camera in order to conceal the fact that they had brought more than 12 people to the house. According to the suit, when Pagar first arrived on the scene Kirk was sitting in a car with Jake Paul, who was also involved in the music video shoot. The lease terms prohibited the property from being used for any commercial purpose, according to the complaint.

Pagar, who is 64, states that in addition to being assaulted, he was also spat upon. He alleges that the assailants also taunted him by tossing his phone back and forth.