Da Baby Brings Out Tory Lanez Right After Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at Rolling Loud Festival

In a clearly provocative move, rapper Da Baby brought out Tory Lanez during his set at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Sunday night — right after a set by Megan Thee Stallion, who accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot last year.

Lanez was brought out onstage during Da Baby’s set wearing an oversized costume, according to livestreamed video footage. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” Da Baby said as Lanez emerged from the costume; the rapper also made an appearance during Kodak Black’s set at the festival.

Details about the alleged shooting emerged gradually after it took place last July and it remains unclear exactly what happened. The incident took place after Megan, Lanez and two unidentified people had left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. Police responded to reports of gunfire outside a different residence and, following a description provided by witnesses, pulled over the vehicle in which Megan, Lanez and the others were traveling. All three were forced by police to lay spread-eagled on the ground; surveillance footage shows Megan limping and leaving bloody footprints as she exits the vehicle. Lanez was arrested for possessing a concealed weapon.

While initial reports indicated that Megan had been injured by broken glass, over the following days and weeks, Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet. She also posted photos of her injured feet on Instagram. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to [talk to] these blogs, lying and s––,” she said in a video. “Stop lying!”

He has disputed her accounts in social media posts and an hour-long album issued last September. At one point on the album, Lanez rapped “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” He has continued to dispute her account — as recently as a freestyle earlier this month in which he claims he was framed — without directly denying that he shot her. Megan later claimed that Lanez offered her money to keep quiet about the shooting. Lanez was charged with assault on an unnamed female and weapons charges in October; he pleaded not guilty on both counts. The case is ongoing.

Lanez has continued to receive support from fans and various artists in the months since the alleged shooting. Last month, Da Baby apparently retweeted a fan’s joke about the shooting, prompting an angry response from Megan and artist/ companion Pardison Fontaine; Da Baby seemed to back down, posting, “stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.”

That response seems disingenuous in light of Sunday night’s surprise appearance.