Opry-Hosted 9/11 TV Specials to Feature Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Other Country Stars (EXCLUSIVE)

The legacy of 9/11 and America’s response will be remembered on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks by country stars taking part in a series of TV specials on the Circle Network, hosted by the Grand Ole Opry and in partnership with the veterans’ group the Wounded Warrior Project.

Running on Sept. 11 between 8 a.m.-10 p.m. ET, the “Circle Remembers 9/11” programming will feature performers including Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Jimmie Allen, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trace Adkins participating in the two prime-time specials that will wrap up the day.

“Songs from September: The Music That Healed A Nation,” at 6 p.m. ET, will have air personality Bobby Bones talking with artists about some of the music that reflected the times or offered comfort after the 2001 attacks. Following that at 8 will be a special two-hour edition of “Opry Live” themed to the occasion with Charles Esten hosting.

The day will start with a three-hour live special hosted by WSM-AM personaity and Opry announcer Bill Cody, “Coffee, Country & Cody: Remembers 9/11,” with Cody and Michael “CQ” Carrasquillo talking with veterans and representatives from the Wounded Warrior Project and sharing performances of songs that stand in observance of the occasion.

“The country music community played an integral role in the healing process in the aftermath of 9/11 as it offered comfort through heartfelt lyrics and messages and helped bring those who were suffering together through the power of music,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s general manager. “We couldn’t be more proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to bring the community together to remember all those lost and commemorate our many heroes.”

Interspersed amid the new programming during the day will be previous specials from past Veterans and Memorial Days and episodes of “Craig’s World.”

The two-hour “Opry Live” special at 8 ET will be livestreamed as well on Circle All Access’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.