Concord Promotes Victor Zaraya to COO

Independent music label and publisher Concord has promoted Victor Zaraya to chief operating officer, the company announced Tuesday. Zaraya, who was most recently chief revenue officer, will be based in Concord’s new midtown Manhattan office when it reopens, and will report to Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. Zaraya steps into the COO position previously held by Jim Selby, who recently was announced as Concord’s Chief Publishing Executive.

According to the announcement, Zaraya will work across all Concord businesses as part of the global leadership team. He will directly oversee rights optimization, repertoire management, IT, royalty and licensing administration, distribution and D2C operations among other global strategic initiatives.

Concord CEO Scott Pascucci commented, “Vic is a skilled, experienced executive with solid operational abilities as a result of his years working across all business areas at Razor & Tie and KIDZ BOP. I am confident that he will be an exceptional COO and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish on behalf of our staff, artists, writers and other creative partners.”

“I want to thank Scott Pascucci, Bob Valentine (CFO), Jim Selby and the rest of the executive team for this opportunity,” said Zaraya. “Concord is a special company that has the resources and willingness to support the creativity of our songwriters, artists, composers and playwrights at the highest level. I will do everything in my power each and every day to ensure that Concord and its exceptional staff deliver on this commitment.”

Zaraya has served as Concord’s chief revenue officer since last April, following 20 years at Razor & Tie Records, which had enormous success with the “Kidz Bop” series.