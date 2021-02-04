‘Coming 2 America’ Soundtrack to Feature New Song by Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion

The first track from the forthcoming “Coming 2 America” soundtrack is “I’m A King,” an original song by Grammy-nominated rappers Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion. It premieres tomorrow (Feb. 5).

“From watching Coming to America as a kid in Pleasant Grove to being apart of the #Coming2America trailer!! Manifestation is REAL,” Sessions wrote in a tweet.

The track comes ahead of the full “Coming 2 America” soundtrack, set to release on March 5. The full track list has yet to be revealed, though it will play a major role in the film like in the original. The 1988 comedy favorite was fueled by music from the likes of Cover Girls, Chico DeBarge, Mel and Kim and Sister Sledge. The titular song, co-written by Nile Rodgers and performed by synth pop duo The System, charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Coming 2 America” debuts on Amazon Prime Video the same day as its soundtrack. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back as newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi. To honor the former Zamunda king’s dying wish to have his grandson as heir to the throne, Akeem and Semmi must return to America when Akeem learns he has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), in the United States. Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and more join James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson.

The film was set to release in theaters from Paramount Pictures. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios in October 2020.

Get a sneak preview of “I’m A King” by watching the trailer below.