Columbia Records Names Rani Hancock Head of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly four years to the day after she was named president of Warner Music’s Sire Records, Rani Hancock is headed back to Sony Music as Columbia Records’ executive vice president and head of A&R. A Columbia rep tells Variety that Hancock will join the company on August 1, based in New York and reporting to chairman-CEO Ron Perry.

Under her tenure, Sire enjoyed a hit with Bryce Vine’s “Drew Barrymore.” Hancock, who holds a degree in Music Production and Engineering from Berklee College of Music, is said to have been working extensively with artists on Warner Records, which has distributed Sire since the 1970s.

Hancock began her career at Arista Records, working in A&R Administration as an assistant and eventually rising to Director. In 2000, Clive Davis recruited her to his just-launched “instant major” J Records as VP A&R and A&R Administration. She followed Davis through the Sony-BMG merger from J to RCA, then back to Arista and ultimately the RCA Music Group. During her Sony Music tenure, Hancock signed and A&R’d such artists as Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Pitbull, Britney Spears, Magic!, Gavin Degraw, Mike Posner, Daughtry, and Adam Lambert, racking up multiple chart-topping singles and albums. Hancock served as EVP/Head of A&R for Island Records, where she worked with Lovato and Jonas and brought in Skip Marley and Olivia O’Brien.