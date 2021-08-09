Columbia Records Ups Kerry Hickey to SVP, Film and Television Licensing (EXCLUSIVE)

Columbia Records has promoted Kerry Hickey to senior vice president, film & television licensing. The Los Angeles-based Hickey, who reports to general manager Jenifer Mallory and chairman/CEO, Ron Perry, joined Columbia in 2018 as vice president.

In her newly elevated role, Hickey will continue to utilize the systems she has put in place over the last three years. Under Hickey’s guidance, Columbia has combined the clearance and creative aspect of syncs, putting both sides in her control. This seamless approach allows for the label to operate quickly and efficiently to take advantage of sync opportunities, ultimately to the benefit of its artists.

Hickey’s team which includes longtime licensing expert Isaac Ayers and Jelena Grozdanich, with whom she works closely on all her licensing efforts.

“In all of the years I’ve been doing sync, this is my dream scenario,” says Hickey. “It’s a testament to Columbia’s leadership for understanding and respecting this part of the business, and giving us the power to handle it the way it should be handled.”

Since her arrival at the Sony Music label, Columbia’s artists have been included in high-profile soundtracks such as the “F9: The Fast Saga,” the latest in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, with all-new songs featuring 24Goldn and Polo G. The Chainsmokers’ “Family” is the film’s trailer music, which ran during Super Bowl LV. 24kGoldn also appeared on “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” alongside Leon Bridges’ “My Guy.” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot is heavy on Columbia artists such as Rosalía, Chloe x Halle and the ubiquitous Dominic Fike. (Fike will also be starring in the upcoming season of “Euphoria.”)

Hickey’s non-prescriptive approach to placing artists in unexpected spaces landed veteran rockers AC/DC on a memorable, multi-platform broadcast with the NFL where the group’s Angus Young and Brian Johnson beamed in for a rare interview.

“The marriage of music and pictures is really pushing forth culture and making a mark that lives on perpetually,” says Hickey. “Wherever we can get our artists into a place that is an amplification of their music within these cultural spaces where people are invested into the story, invested into the characters, and there are sonic moments within the storyline, that’s my happiness.”

As a sync leader, Hickey has Columbia acts taking over the metaverse with Fike’s concert on Fortnite and Lil Nas X as Roblox’s first virtual concert. Lil Nas X and King Princess were featured on Epic Games’ Rocket League Pride Love ISLV Wheels playlist. Hickey has Columbia’s The Kid LAROI, Lil TJay and 347aidan programmed across multiple genres on Fortnite’s in-game radio.

“I always like to think of what’s bigger? What hasn’t quite been done before? What will push us all forward?” says Hickey of her goals for the Columbia roster. “Media is evolving. Where there’s change, there’s opportunity. I’m constantly seeking that opportunity. That is how I stay inspired.”

“Kerry has made incredible inroads for our artists throughout film, television, and video games,” say Mallory. “She’s been integral to breaking new talent and expanding the legacies of our most well-known acts through massive sync opportunities. She will undoubtedly continue to elevate our entire roster in this new role. We’re excited to announce her much-deserved promotion.”

Prior to Columbia, Hickey was at Interscope Records from 2004 to 2018 developing Universal Music Group’s film and television departments. In her last position at Interscope, she served as head of film and television marketing. Hickey began her career at 77 Records.