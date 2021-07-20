Coldplay’s New Max Martin-Produced Album, ‘Music of the Spheres,’ Coming This Fall

Coldplay have announced the release of their ninth studio album, “Music of the Spheres,” arriving on October 15.

The band announced the Max Martin-produced album on Instagram via a handwritten note alongside an album trailer, which combines an animated cosmic journey through the album’s planetary artwork with short clips of the album’s 12 tracks.

The band’s note also seemed to hint at further sci-fi themes with the phrase ‘Everyone is an alien somewhere’.

In May, the band released the album’s first single, “Higher Power,” and will follow with another track, “Coloratura” on Friday and a new single in September.

The band have also revealed the full album tracklisting – with five of the twelve tracks represented by emojis.

Higher Power

Humankind

Let Somebody Go

People Of The Pride

Biutyful

My Universe

Coloratura

The band announced “Higher Power” via cryptic billboards around the world pointing to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm. Fans managed to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date.

The band used a teaser campaign for “Everyday Life,” its last album, as well: From the visuals, a 1919 image of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band serves as the album cover and the official publicity photo, to the 500 manually typed and hand-signed postcard notes to fans around the world to the tracklist reveal via classified ads in the U.K. hometown newspapers of Coldplay’s members (Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife) along with other local publications in 10 countries.