Coldplay Re-Ups With Warner Music Group for Long-Term Deal Via Parlophone, Atlantic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Coldplay has extended its deal with Warner Music Group via a new long-term agreement with Parlophone and Atlantic Records, Variety has learned. The news arrives ahead of the UK band’s ninth studio album, the Max Martin-produced “Music Of The Spheres, which is due out on Oct. 15. Coldplay currently claims the top song in the U.S. — on the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot 100 — with “My Universe,” its collaboration with BTS. It’s also No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200.

The group, comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and won 7 Grammy Awards since its debut, “Parachutes,” was released in 2000.

Coldplay was originally signed to Parlophone U.K. in 1999 when the label was housed under EMI (Capitol was Coldplay’s former U.S. home). Universal Music Group acquired EMI in 2012 and divested itself of Parlophone as part of a condition imposed by the European Commission requiring that UMG sell off a number of imprints. WMG stepped in to purchase the label and, with that acquisition, Coldplay joined the Atlantic roster, starting with 2014’s “Ghost Stories.”

A key architect of the extension was Max Lousada, CEO, recorded music, for WMG (pictured with the band). The fellow Brit has been busy closing all manner of deals lately, including a global partnership with the estate of David Bowie that brings the late artist’s vast recorded-music catalog from 1968 through 2016 under the Warner umbrella; and a similar alliance with Madonna which covers her 40-year arsenal of songs; as well as with David Guetta, whose catalog over two decades, along with future recordings, calls WMG home.

Said Lousada in a statement to Variety: “Coldplay became the biggest band on the planet by constantly challenging themselves and reinventing their sound. They’ve always been great champions of their fellow artists, and their new collaboration with BTS is just the latest example of their boundary-crossing influence and inspiration. We’re honored that Chris, Guy, Will, and Jonny have chosen to renew their partnership with Warner as they continue to make music of amazing creativity and originality, while delighting their millions of fans across the globe.”

Atlantic Records is co-headed by Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald. Nick Burgess and Mark Mitchell serve as co-presidents of Parlophone U.K.

“We are super happy to sign with Max, Tony, Mitch, Nick, Julie and everyone at Parlophone, Atlantic and Warner Music, and their worldwide teams,” added the members of Coldplay. “It’s a privilege to work with such passionate, dedicated people and we are really grateful to have that be our band’s home.”

Coldplay is managed by Dave Holmes and booked by Wasserman Music in North America and X-Ray Touring worldwide.