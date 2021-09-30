Coldplay and BTS Reveal Futuristic ‘My Universe’ Video

Coldplay has premiered the video for “My Universe,” their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube.

The “My Universe” video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound. “There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first,” sings Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin. The video is directed by Dave Meyers, who also helmed Coldplay’s “Higher Power” video.

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

“My Universe” is taken from Coldplay’s forthcoming album “Music of the Spheres,” which is scheduled for release on Oct. 15. Produced by Max Martin, “Music of the Spheres” is Coldplay’s ninth studio album and has been revealed to contain 12 tracks, five of which are represented by emojis, including a red heart, an infinity sign and a planet. This single release marks the band’s third for the album, Coldplay having released the album’s first single “Higher Power” in May, followed by the release of “Coloratura” in July.

Since its release on Friday, “My Universe” has already been streamed more than 100 million times, marking yet another successful western collaboration for BTS, some of their most popular collaborations to date including pop stars such as Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Steve Aoki, Charli XCX and more. Watch the “My Universe” video below.