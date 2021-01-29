Coachella’s April Dates Canceled by Public Health Officer

The April dates of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its companion Stagecoach country music festival have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

“We look forward to when the events may return,” Kaiser said via Twitter, although it was unclear whether later dates in 2021 may be scheduled.

Coachella 2020 was initially pushed to October, and then postponed again to April 2021. No new dates were immediately announced.

The move does not come as a surprise. While the fate of the entire 2021 festival season has been in question for months, there have been longstanding rumors for several weeks that Coachella and Stagecoach would be moved to October of this year, due not only to the ongoing pandemic but the recent dramatic spike in cases in Southern California. A look at the Coachella website earlier this week revealed that no date for the 2021 festival was listed at all.

