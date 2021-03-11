Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff Come Together on CMT as ‘Crossroads’ Resumes After a Year

“CMT Crossroads” took a hiatus during a year in which the natural reaction of most musician strangers meeting at a crossroads would have been to nervously back off in the other direction. But CMT’s intermittent series will resume later this month with the pairing of Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff, recently filmed as the franchise’s first fresh taping in more than a year.

The Rateliff/Price episode premieres March 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Price said she was” so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands… Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material.”

Said Rateliff, “Through the last five years the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, the Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson’s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter.”

The only “CMT Crossroads” that premiered in 2020 was an episode with Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini last March 25, obviously shot before the pandemic kicked in.

Rateliff recently appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” where he sang “Redemption,” the song he wrote and sang for the Justin Timberlake-starring Apple Plus film “Palmer.”

Since releasing her third studio album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” last July, Price has also issued a live album, “Perfectly Imperfect at the Ryman.”

“CMT Crossroads,” which pairs country artists with stars from outside the normal bounds of the genre, began with an Elvis Costello/Emmylou Harris pairing in 2002 and has gone on to have more than 70 installments.