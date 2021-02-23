Clive Davis Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy, Postpones Pre-Grammy Gala

The annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, which has taken place the night before the Grammy ceremony since 1976, has been postponed for several weeks, as Davis has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a serious but temporary condition that causes sudden weakness in facial muscles, among other symptoms.

A rep for Davis tells Variety that the executive is in good spirits, is being treated with antibiotics and steroids and is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks, and the party is expected to be rescheduled for May. The rep said that Davis was diagnosed with the ailment about a week ago and is receiving top-notch medical care, and noted that although Bell’s Palsy is thought to be caused by a virus, Davis has not tested positive for COVID-19. The party is expected to be rescheduled for May.

When the Grammys were moved to March 14 from their original Jan. 31 date due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Southern California, Davis decided to do two virtual parties, with the first on the original Jan. 30 date as a benefit for the Recording Academy’s charitable wing MusiCares, which featured new performances from John Legend, Alicia Keys and others and featured appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart and more. The event stretched on for some five hours.

Details about the second party have not been announced, apart from it being a benefit for the Grammy Museum.

Among the most coveted invitations during Grammy week, the gala doubles as a salute to industry icons and honors a music executive every year in addition to providing a star-packed evening of performances.