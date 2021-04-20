Clive Davis Sets Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, H.E.R., DaBaby and Others for Season’s Second ‘Pre’-Grammy Gala

Clive Davis has announced the second part of his virtual “Pre-Grammy Gala,” delayed from its original date of the night before the awards, with music veterans like Elton John, Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon set to join the invitation-only festivities, along with current hitmakers like DaBaby and H.E.R.

The party will now take place Saturday, May 15, after the planned February event was postponed from Grammy week due to illness. The first part of the online gala was held Jan. 30. Davis split his traditional “gala” into two nights this year after the pandemic necessitated shifting the usual Beverly Hills affair to webcast status.

Also joining Davis and his guest list for the evening will be resurgent Davis favorite Dionne Warwick, Oprah Winfrey, Dave Grohl, John Mellencamp, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Slash, Barry Manilow, Earth Wind & Fire, Berry Gordy and Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

The Grammy Museum will be the beneficiary of the evening. The first part in January benefitted MusiCares.

In lieu of the live performances that pepper the IRL versions of his gala, the big names announced will “share some of their most intimate moments” in conversation with Davis, much as happened at part one in January, when the music mogul was joined by Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Barry Gibb, Rod Stewart, Jennifer Hudson and other stars he’s worked with over the years.

Also similarly in the cards for this second half is Davis interspersing clips of classic performances from over the decades amid the chats, many of them famous from television but including at least some “never before seen footage.”

“Part I was truly memorable — a special lifetime night,” Davis said in a statement. “You just won’t believe what we have in store for Part II. I am deeply privileged to be joined by some of the greatest artists ever while paying tribute to several of the most electrifying live performances in music history.”

The March Grammy eve benefit got postponed as Davis revealed he’d been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a muscle weakness condition that usually passes quickly. The mogul recently appeared at length on a RWQuarantunes benefit webcast and appeared to be back to his usual self.

