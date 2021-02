‘American Idol’ Confirms Claudia Conway Will Appear on New Season

Claudia Conway is auditioning for a ticket to Hollywood on the upcoming season of “American Idol.”

16-year-old Conway, whose parents are former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, quickly became a trending topic on Twitter Monday night after she was featured in a commercial for the singing competition show.

“American Idol” then confirmed Conway’s appearance, writing: “You heard that right. @ClaudiaMConwayy is looking for a golden ticket. Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol.”

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

The show’s account also shared a 30-second teaser of Conway’s audition. “I’m very nervous but very excited,” Conway says in the beginning of the clip. The show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, then says in a voiceover: “She’s a social media sensation… but will she get a ticket to Hollywood?”

During the teaser, Conway can also be heard introducing herself to judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. “I’m Claudia Conway. My parents are high profile political figures,” she says. But, the video leaves fans guessing, with Perry telling Conway in a matter-of-fact tone, “We want an American Idol.”

After she started trending on Twitter, Conway posted a video on TikTok explaining her appearance on the show and her musical background.

“I know I made a video in November saying I was auditioning, I did audition and it will be on air this Sunday, Feb. 14. I’ve been singing my whole life, I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of the pillars in my life and I wouldn’t be here without it,” Conway says. “I play about eight instruments. I’ve just been doing it since I could walk. They saw a video I posted as a joke of me singing and they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to audition?’ and I was like, ‘Oh shit, yeah.’ Because who wouldn’t? So everyone thinks that this is a publicity stunt or me trying to be like, whatever, but no – music is my passion.”

@claudiamconway sorry i sound weird i’m a little sick but yes my audition will air on sunday 🤎 ♬ original sound – claudia conway

As Seacrest stated, Conway has become a social media star over the past year, particularly on the platform TikTok, where she has 1.7 million followers. She is best known for her vocal stance against Trump and openness about her family life, with some of her videos sparking concern about her safety and even calls to authorities.

Conway first hinted at her appearance on “American Idol” on Nov. 15, when she posted a video of her during the audition, which was also used in the show’s teaser. “Hey guys, I’m here at ‘American Idol’ confessional,” Conway says in the TikTok. “I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that.”

“American Idol” premieres on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC.