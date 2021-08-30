Pop Smoke, Hildur Guðnadóttir and Smokey Robinson to be Honored at City of Hope’s Songs of Hope Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

City of Hope has announced the honorees for its upcoming Songs of Hope virtual gala.

Smokey Robinson will receive Clive Davis’ Legend in Songwriting award while Hildur Guðnadóttir will be honored with the EA Music Composer of the Year award. The Sony Music Publishing Creative Trailblazer award will go to Daniel Nigro and Warner Chappell will posthumously honor the late hip hop rapper Pop Smoke with the Voice of Hope award.

The 16th annual event, a celebration of the music industry’s support for City of Hope’s mission to eliminate cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, will stream virtually on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. PT. RWQuarantunes founders and philanthropist father-daughter duo, Richard and Demi Weitz, will host the event alongside Jimmy Jam.

“It is because of our donors and volunteers that City of Hope has grown from its humble beginnings more than a century ago to a world-class research institute and clinical care network that treats more than 90,000 patients each year,” City of Hope’s chief philanthropy officer Kristin J,. Bertell said in a statement on Monday morning. “The dedicated volunteers of the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry help us raise millions of dollars every year through events like Songs of Hope — all to aid in the fight against cancer and diabetes. I am humbled by their generosity and grateful to RWQuarantunes, our sponsors and all the music professionals who are supporting our ability to save lives.”

Co-chairs of the event include Doug Davis of The Davis Firm, North America/Universal Music Publishing Group president Evan Lamberg and Music for Electronic Arts’ David Renzer and Steve Schnur.