‘Cinderella’ Soundtrack to Mix Covers and Originals From Camila Cabello, Nick Galitzine and Cast

The release of a first single from the forthcoming “Cinderella” soundtrack, a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” by leading man Nick Galitzine, foretells the fact that Amazon Studios’ movie musical will sport a mixture of original material and classic pop songs interpreted by the Camila Cabello-led cast.

Epic Records and Amazon Studios announced that the soundtrack will be released on Sept. 3, timed to the premiere of the film in select theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. The 14 tracks will feature performances from Galitzine, Cabello as Cinderella, Idina Menzel as stepmother Vivian, Billy Porter as genderless fairy godparent Fab G, and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, on top of Cabello in the title role and Galitzine as Prince Robert.

Among the pop perennials being adapted for use in the musical are Madonna’s “Material Girl” performed by Menzel, and Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” in a medley with Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be” as a large ensemble number. Other tracks are borrowed from originators ranging from the White Stripes to J.Lo.

In addition, Menzel tweeted in Oct. 2020 that she and Cabello would both have original songs in the film. One of these is “Million to One,” which is featured briefly in the official trailer.

Oooh. A bunch! @Camila_Cabello is extraordinary. We both have original songs as well. https://t.co/mdx92zUmUs — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) October 25, 2020

The film is written and directed by Kay Cannon of the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy and presents an updated twist on the classic fairy tale. Cinderella is still an orphan forced to live with an evil stepmother and sisters, but this time she’s less concerned with marrying a prince than she is about jump-starting her career as a fashion designer — she even designs her own gown for the royal ball. The role marks Cabello’s screen debut.

“Cinderella” is produced by Sony. The soundtrack is now available for preorder at https://cinderella-cast.lnk.to/Cinderella_Soundtrack. Watch the trailer below.

The track list:

“Rhythm Nation / You Gotta Be” – Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer & Cast

“Million to One” – Camila Cabello

“The New Barry” – Ben Bailey Smith

“Somebody to Love” – Nicholas Galitzine & Cast

“Material Girl” – Idina Menzel & Cast

“Am I Wrong” – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Tallulah Greive, Minnie Driver & Cast

“Million to One (Reprise)” – Camila Cabello

“Shining Star” – Billy Porter & Cast

“Whatta Man / Seven Nation Army” – Nicholas Galitzine & Cast

“Perfect” – Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine

“Dream Girl” – Idina Menzel & Cast

“Million to One / Could Have Been Me” – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

“Let’s Get Loud” – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Tallulah Greive, Minnie Driver, Cast

“Score Suite” – Mychael Danna & Jessica Weiss