Former Children of Bodom Singer Alexi Laiho Dies at 41

Alexi Laiho, former singer and guitarist of Finnish metal outfit Children of Bodom, died due to complications from unspecified “long-term health issues,” according to statements from his label, Napalm Records, and most recent band. He was 41.

Laiho had been singer of the band Bodom After Midnight since his former group broke up in 2019.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho,” reads a statement from Bodom After Midnight. “We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member.”

Statement from Bodom After Midnight: It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member. Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri pic.twitter.com/AohWJpfnFg — Napalm Records (@NapalmRecords) January 4, 2021

Children of Bodom’s website also posted a statement honoring Laiho, which read: “One of the most renowned guitarists in the world, Alexi Laiho, has passed away. The musician, most notably known as the front man of Children of Bodom, died in his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week. Laiho had suffered from long-term health issues during his last years. More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi’s music will live forever. Our thoughts are with Alexi’s family during this difficult time.”

Children of Bodom were formed by Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993 under the band IneartheD, eventually changing their name to one derived from an unsolved Finnish murder case in which two teenagers were killed in 1960 at Bodom Lake. Over the years the group released 10 studio albums of classic Scandinavian metal, combining elements of thrash and classic metal with touches of classical music. After the band split in 2019 Laiho and rhythm guitarist Daniel Freyberg founded Bodom After Midnight.

“We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel”, said Bodom After Midnight bandmates Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen in a statement.

“Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken,” said his wife, Kelli Wright-Laiho.