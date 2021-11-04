Charli XCX Announces Spring Tour, New ‘Crash’ Album and End of Her Record Deal

Charli XCX has revealed a release date and title for her forthcoming album, along with an accompanying tour, both coming in spring 2022 — preceded today by the release of a collaborative single with her “demonically talented” friends Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

The album, “Crash,” is set to come out March 18 and, along with the aforementioned guests on the single, will have a list of producers or featured artists that includes Ian Kirkpatrick, Ilya, Ariel Rechtshaid, G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise — people that she was able to “possess and persuade … to contribute to ‘Crash’ by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses. … They will all remain locked in my basement forever.”

Notably, the press release for the album says that “Crash” is “the fifth and final album in her record deal,” which sounds rather definitive. Although the release notably does not include her current label’s name, her previous albums, including the most recent, 2020’s “How I’m Feeling Now,” have come out on Asylum/Atlantic.

For the newly released single, “New Shapes,” Charli XCX reports that she was able to “summon up Deaton Chris Anthony and Linus Wiklund from the depths of hell to produce it.”

Charli XCX is full of quite a bit of fire and brimstone these days, as she also promises in her statement about the album that, “although all the tracks are divine … if you don’t stream ‘New Shapes’ or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell.”

The tour begins March 26 at the Fox Theatre in Oakland and wraps up its North American leg April 29 in Chicago, with stops that include L.A.’s Greek Theatre on April 3 and two nights at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom April 22-23. The European dates kick off May 13 in Dublin, Ireland and wrap up June 9 in Spain.

Pre-sale ticketing begins Nov. 10, and tickets for the general public follow on Nov. 12.

Besides releasing the “How I’m Feeling Now” album last year, Charli XCX was also the subject of a documentary about the making of the album at home during quarantine.

The full list of tour dates:

North America:

26th March – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29th March – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

1st April – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3rd April – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6th April – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8th April – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9th April – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10th April – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12th April – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13th April – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15th April – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16th April – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18th April – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20th April – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22nd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23rd April – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25th April – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26th April – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28th April – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29th April – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

Europe:

13th May – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15th May – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17th May – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18th May – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19th May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21st May – UEA – Norwich, UK

22nd May – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23rd May – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25th May – Trianon – Paris, France*

27th May – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium*

28th May – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30th May – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31st May – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

2nd June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4th June – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7th June – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9th June – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain