Caroline Yim and Zach Iser Join WME As Partners

Caroline Yim and Zach Iser have joined WME as partners and co-heads of the music department’s hip-hop/R&B team. They were previously at CAA, which they’d joined in 2018 after several years at ICM. A rep for WME declined to reveal which artists might be making the jump with them, but artists the duo has worked with include Megan Thee Stallion, Ella Mai, Future, Gunna, Jessie Reyez, Anderson .Paak, Daniel Caesar, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani and Swae Lee.

“Caroline and Zach reflect the future of the music business, having already built an incredible roster of artists through their entrepreneurial approach to client representation,” said Scott Clayton, Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, Co-Heads of WME’s Music Division. “Their addition underscores our commitment to the Hip-Hop/R&B space, and their energy will serve as a tremendous benefit to both our colleagues and clients.”

“We are excited to bring our 25 plus years of combined experience to the innovative and forward-thinking music department at WME led by Scott, Lucy and Kirk,” said Yim and Iser. “We are blessed to represent extraordinary, ground-breaking talent, and we look forward to working alongside their management teams to guide their multi-dimensional artistry to the highest levels utilizing the breadth of resources that WME has to offer. We are eager to continue to expand our business and build upon WME’s strength in the Hip-Hop/R&B space.”

Yim and Iser will lead WME’s Hip-Hop/R&B team alongside fellow Co-Heads James Rubin and Kevin Shivers.

Yim began her career at MCA Records before transitioning to ICM Partners. In early 2020, Yim co-founded the Asian American Collective, a community organization that fosters growth, education and connection for current and future Asian American creatives.

Iser began his career as a talent manager and promoter in New York City before joining ICM Partners, where he became the youngest agent at the company.