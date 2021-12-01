Carlos Santana Cancels Upcoming Las Vegas Concerts Following Successful Heart Surgery

Carlos Santana has canceled several of his upcoming Las Vegas concerts to recover from a successful unscheduled heart procedure. No other specifics have been given on the nature of the operation.

Santana made the announcement through a video posted to his official Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Last Saturday, I had an incident where my wife had to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest,” Santana said. “So when we went there we found out we needed to take care of it.”

Santana also affirmed his plans to return for his performances scheduled for January 2022.

“I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health, so when I play for you I play the way I’m used to and I give you 150%,” Santana continued.

The 74-year-old guitarist had been set to perform a series of concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said in a statement. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”

In addition to his Las Vegas shows, the rock band Santana released its 26th album, “Blessings and Miracles,” in October. Distribution was handled by Starfaith LLC and BMG Rights Management, while Santana produced. The album features a collaboration with Rob Thomas, marking a reunion between the two musicians 20 years after the release of their hit “Smooth.”