Cardi B Signs With Warner Chappell Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

Cardi B has signed with Warner Chappell Music Publishing, Variety has confirmed.

The rapper was previously with Sony Music Publishing. Reps for both companies declined Variety‘s requests for comment.

The move comes in advance of Cardi’s long-awaited second full-length album, which followed her 2018 debut “Invasion of Privacy.” She’s released a string of singles, features and collaborations (and had a daughter, with another on the way) in the intervening years: “Money,” “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Press” and more recently, last year’s blockbuster tag team with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” and her most recent singles, the solo “Up” and the duet with Normani, “Wild Side.”

She is featured on Lizzo’s new single “Rumors,” which dropped this morning (August 13).

The move is the latest from Warner Chappell’s leadership team of CEO/co-chair Guy Moot, COO/co-chair Carianne Marshall and president of A&R Ryan Press, who have recently struck major deals with artists like Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Saweetie, as well as producer/songwriters ranging from Quincy Jones and the estate of Cab Calloway to current hitmakers like 42 Dugg, Belly and D.A. Got That Dope. ,

Little official information about Cardi’s forthcoming album has been released, although the publishing move does seem to suggest it could be coming soon. For her part, Cardi has not been in a hurry. “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created,” she told XXL earlier this year. “Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’ but, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.” And, as always, she’s managed to keep herself in the headlines. She revealed her most recent pregnancy during her performance with Migos on the BET Awards back in June.

Warner Chappell posted solid results in Warner Music Group’s earnings report last month, with a 27% revenue gain over last year, to $189 million.