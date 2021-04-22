Cardi B Slams U.S. Representative for Debating ‘WAP’ Performance Over Police Brutality

Rapper Cardi B is sounding off on a Republican lawmaker who chose to discuss the Grammy performance of her hit song “WAP” instead of furthering the discussing about police brutality in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict.

On Twitter, Cardi B responded to a video of U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman complaining about her sexualized “WAP” performance on the House floor.

“I’ve received complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel that this should be playing in living rooms across the nation. I realize that Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency. Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency,” Grothman says in the video.

Cardi B responded on Twitter, asking why a U.S. representative would bring up her performance when the country is still dealing with issues of police brutality after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday.

“This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on edge this week since we seen the police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait! This is wat state representative decide to talk about,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi B used the incident as a reason for people to vote and “elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states.”