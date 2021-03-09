Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Retakes the No. 1 Song Spot; Morgan Wallen Has Top Album for Eighth Straight Week

With no major new releases charting, Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo are playing musical chairs at the top of the weekly songs chart. On the album chart, Morgan Wallen continues to have the No. 1 chair all to himself, coming out on top for the eighth consecutive week.

Cardi B’s “Up” debuted three weeks ago at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone songs chart, then dipped to No. 3, then rebounded to No. 2, and now finds itself back on top again. “Up,” released in advance of a promised album, had 150,000 song units for the week and accumulated 18 million on-demand streams.

Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” falls to No. 2 with 137,000 song units and 17 million streams. Given its indomitability over the last two months, don’t be surprised if it lands back on top again.

“Calling My Phone” by Lil Tjay and 6LACK, which spent a week in the No. 1 slot, is down to third place this week with 134,000 song units and almost 19 million streams. Coming in next are “Back in Blood” by Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk at No. 4, “Save Your Tears” by the Weeknd at No. 5, and songs by SZA, Kali Uchis, Doja Cat, the Weeknd again (“Blinding Lights”) and Dua Lipa at Nos. 6-10.

As a sign of how little new music came out during the week, the top debuting song is at No. 29: Pop Smoke’s “AP,” a track from the film “Boogie,” in which the late hip-hop artist posthumously costarred.

The second highest debuting song was Post Malone’s cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You,” in at No. 51.

On the Rolling Stone album chart, Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” reprised at No. 1 with 80,000 album units, including 7,000 full album sales, almost 13,000 in individual track sales and 90 million song streams. That’s barely off its pace from the previous week, when it had 84,000 album units. This deep into the controversy over his use of the N-word, temporary cancellation and apology, it’s clear that Wallen isn’t just benefitting from the so-called protest vote — country fans just really want to consume the music.

Everything else in the top 10 albums has a ring of familiarity, too: Pop Smoke’s posthumous release at No. 2, followed by the Weeknd at No. 3, Lil Durk at No. 4, Pooh Shiesty in fifth position, Ariana Grande at No. 6, Dua Lipa at No. 7, Luke Combs at No. 8, Lil Baby in ninth place and Juice WRLD bringing up the top 10’s rear.

The highest debut album of the week was Julien Baker’s “Little Oblivions” at No. 20, with almost 20,000 album units. Song streams were minimal, at 2.4 million, but album sales were substantial at just over 10,000.

Willie Nelson’s latest album of Sinatra-era covers, “That’s Life,” was the second highest debut at No. 25 with just shy of 19,000 album units. Bryson Tiller’s “Anniversary” entered at No. 34.

