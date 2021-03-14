Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Wild ‘WAP’ Performance Fires Up the Grammys

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion amped up the Grammys with a jaw-dropping performance of their NSFW anthem “WAP.” The duo performed a strip club-themed version of the song, featuring a pole on a massive high heel and ending with the two rappers writhing together on a giant bed. Even though the chorus was changed to “Wet Wet Wet” to pass network muster, the song’s message of sexual empowerment remained clear.

Prior to “WAP,” Megan performed “Body” and “Savage” with roaring ’20s spectacle, complete with a tap dancing break and plenty of tight choreography. Cardi B followed immediately with a neon-fueled version of her solo track “Up.”

On March 13, Cardi took to Twitter to congratulate many of the nominees of color — after an introductory comment that seemed to nod to The Weeknd’s baffling snub from the nominees.

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

“I do feel that there were some albums, and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe by next year they will get it right,” wrote Cardi. “However let’s not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other awards shows.” She went on to namecheck performers like Chika, D Smoke, Royce da 5’9”, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Jean and Marcus Baylor, Luke James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Glasper, Free Nationals and Thundercat.

“It’s frustrating sometimes to work and work on your craft and you feel overlooked because you might not look like others, are not mixxy so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular. However you’re a talented-ass fuck and one day you wake up and you find out you’re nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest awards show purely cause of your TALENT!” she wrote. “Soo besides all the bullshit let’s not forget to congratulate all these artists. This is their moment too and they been working their ass off with no exposure. And let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favorite might not be on the list. Congrats guys and good luck on the Grammys. You deserve it.”