Capitol Music Group Names Greg Marella President of Promotion, Executive VP

Capitol Music Group has promoted Greg Marella to the post of president of promotion and executive vice president. The announcement was made by the company’s new chairman & CEO, Jeff Vaughn, to whom Marella reports.

Marella will continue to oversee the planning and execution of promotion strategies for the company’s portfolio of labels, and in his broader CMG EVP role, he will help strategize and navigate CMG’s future course as a key member of Vaughn’s executive management team, according to the announcement. He is based in Hollywood in the Capitol Tower.

Marella and his promotion team have played a major role in hits by Halsey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, Migos, Marshmello, Queen Naija, Maggie Rogers, Internet Money and others. He came to CMG in 2016 from Kemosabe Records, where he was that company’s executive VP of promotion for three years. Prior to that role, he spent 16 years with Interscope-Geffen-A&M and MCA Records in senior promotion positions. He began his career at Priority Records in 1995.

“Greg’s elevation to president of promotion reflects the impressive track record of breaking hit records he and his team have built over the past several years,” Vaughn said. “Greg has a keen understanding of how promotion strategy fits into the larger picture of artist development, and he will play a key role in shaping our company’s future as a member of our executive management team.”

Marella commented, “I’m incredibly proud to be leading a promotion team that is so passionate and committed to advocating for our artists and music that are the heart and soul of CMG. The company is in great hands with Jeff and Michelle [Jubelirer, CMG President & COO] at the helm.”