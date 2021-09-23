Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish Urge Entertainment Industry to Demand Action on Climate Change

From Billie Eilish to Hugh Jackman, more than 60 artists have written to showbiz leaders to demand that Congress take bold action against climate change and pass President Biden’s Build Better Back Agenda. The letter-writing campaign was initiated by Camila Cabello.

The artists joined forces with NRDC Action Fund to urge executives at Access Industries, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Comcast, Discovery, Facebook, Fox, Netflix, Sony, ViacomCBS, Vivendi and Walt Disney lead the industry and use their influence to demand representatives to invest more in clean, just and equitable futures for all.

“Climate change is threatening our communities and future — the time to act is now to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis,” said Cabello.

Others who signed the letter include Cate Blanchett, Benny Blanco, Don Cheadle, Finneas, Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Joey King, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sean Penn and Kerry Washington.

“People are seeing the impacts of climate change first-hand, from climate-fueled wildfires, to floods and storms,” said Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is also a NRDC board member. “We cannot wait longer to act and we must use our voices to demand that our government leaders pass President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.”

The Build Back Better agenda will work to meet the urgency of climate change — with the goal to curb the pollution, protect health and create jobs in the process.

“Congress needs to hear you demand, unequivocally, that it put forward and pass the most ambitious climate change agenda in U.S. history,” the letter stated.

Read the full letter sent to entertainment leaders here.