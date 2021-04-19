California Boosts Indoor Event Capacity to 75% in Some Areas

The falling rate of COVID-19 infections and rising rate of vaccination has prompted California state officials to allow concerts and other indoor events to be held at 75% of capacity in some counties so long as all attendees are vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus.

The boost to indoor event capacity levels came as a welcome sign of California’s progress against the pandemic. The increase to 75% capacity takes affect for those counties already in the Yellow tier, indicating that infection rates are minimal. Los Angeles County remains in the Orange tier that is still held to a maximum of 50% capacity for indoor gatherings.

At present, only three counties in northern California qualify for the increased 75% capacity limit, while 33 remain at Orange level deemed moderate and 22 are designated Red, or substantial.

More to come