CAA Taps Mark Cheatham and Joe Hadley to Head Global Hip-Hop/R&B

CAA has appointed Mark Cheatham (pictured at right) and Joe Hadley (left) to co-heads of the global Hip-Hop/R&B touring group, the agency announced today. Among the artists on the CAA roster are Beyoncé, Kanye West, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Miguel, H.E.R., Logic, Lil Nas X, Q-TIP, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti and Wu-Tang Clan. The Hip-Hop/R&B team numbers 14 agents.

Cheatham, who represents Cardi B., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby, Saweetie and Brandy, among others, came aboard CAA in 2008; Hadley, whose clients include Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky, Anuel AA and Jorja Smith, joined in 2016 and is credited with leading the agency’s efforts in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion. Both are based in Los Angeles.

“Mark and Joe are extraordinary leaders — gifted, inspiring agents who care deeply about their colleagues and invest in helping those around them succeed,” said Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of contemporary music. “Their intense drive combined with their profound understanding of where the business is heading will help ensure CAA remains the leading home for world-class hip-hop and R&B artists.”

Added Cheatham: “As the global power and influence of hip-hop and R&B music grows to ever-higher levels, so too does the passion and privilege to work beside the incredible artists behind the music. Our team is the very best in the business, and I’m thrilled to work alongside Joe to help map its future.”

“CAA’s unique and deeply collaborative culture within the touring department, and across the agency, makes anything possible for clients,” said Hadley. “In that environment, with so much access and so many resources, you get energized every day – by your teammates, by incredible partners like Mark, and by the endless opportunities for client success.”