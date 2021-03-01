BTS to Perform at MusiCares Grammy Week Concert

The Recording Academy announced BTS will perform at MusiCares’ “Music on a Mission” virtual concert.

The K-pop super group joins a lineup that features new performances from H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko. The event will also air special footage from the MusiCares vault, which includes songs from Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty.

Later that weekend, BTS will compete for Grammy’s best pop duo/group performance award for their first all-English song, “Dynamite,” off of 2020 album “BE.”

BTS most recently made their “MTV Unplugged” debut. Known for stadium spectaculars, the set offered fans a more intimate experience. The 30-minute show included a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” and hits “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite.”

“This situation where we can’t see each other is very difficult for us and makes us question what we’re doing,” Jimin reflected during the MTV set. “However, we have one another so I hope we can keep moving, without giving up.”

The inclusion of BTS on the “Music on a Mission” bill will likely attract its legion of fans, ARMY. The worldwide, millions-strong fan community are known for their mobilization skills and could vehemently bolster the fundraiser.

The virtual concert will take place on March 12, just ahead of the Grammys ceremony on March 14. It is typically a Person of the Year concert, but will instead serve as a virtual fundraiser to honor the COVID-19- affected music community. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go to those hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It is our responsibility to support music people through this pandemic and beyond,” MusiCares executive director Laura Segura said.