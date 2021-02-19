BTS Teases First Look From MTV Unplugged Performance

Grammy Award-nominated K-pop sensation BTS is set to perform at a special edition of MTV Unplugged franchise, “MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS.” The performance, which was teased by MTV in a sneak preview, will premiere Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on MTV in the United States and will also air around the world starting the same day.

BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea, offering fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits from their latest album “BE (Essential Edition),” which will release Friday. “BE,” first released as the deluxe edition in November, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the chart-topping singles “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.”

In the clip, the seven-member boy band don matching suits in various shades of brown, crooning “BE’s” lead single “Life Goes On” while their backing band plays behind them. As the group sings, the camera zooms in to focus on some of the vocalists, revealing that RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V each have various colorful, sparkly microphones, ranging from bubblegum pink to deep green.

BTS, which is nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Dynamite” at the March 14 Grammy Awards, has seen its first English-language single take the world by storm. On Thursday, BTS was named Twitter’s most popular musical act for the fourth consecutive year, topping the list for most-tweeted about musicians in the U.S. Also in the U.S., “Dynamite” soundtracks national ad campaigns by such brands as Hyundai and Samsung.

Watch the “Unplugged” sneak peek below.