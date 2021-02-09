BTS ‘MTV Unplugged’ Concert to Air Feb. 23

Global pop phenomenon BTS are scaling back— but only for one performance.

The K-pop superstars are the latest feature of the “MTV Unplugged” franchise. Building off the iconic series with a new take, this special edition will offer fans a front-row seat to rare versions of BTS’ biggest hits and songs from their most recent album, “BE.” Fans can expect favorites like “Dynamite,” their first all-English single, and “Life Goes On.”

“MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS” will air on Feb. 23 9 p.m. ET exclusively on MTV in the United States and will also air around the world starting the same day. Already beloved for their authentic music, audiences will be in for an intimate set.

Even with most of the world’s live music on hold, BTS had one of their biggest years ever. Amassing a loyal following since their debut in June 2013, fans are known as “ARMY” for a reason. “Dynamite” made them the first group to have the top song on the Hot 100, Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. U.S. at the same time. In addition to numerous Grammy, Billboard and MTV Video Music Awards, they were honored by TIME as “The Most Influential People of 2019.” In June, BTS and label Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Though “Unplugged” looks a bit different from MTV’s heyday, the series continues to be a source of fanfare. Last fall, Miley Cyrus put her own spin on the show with “MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions.” The rock-heavy set the tone for Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” which released the following month.