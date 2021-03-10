BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ Wins IFPI’s Global Album Chart Award

BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7” album has been announced as the first-ever winner of IFPI’s newly-launched Global Album All Format Chart, following a countdown of the top ten biggest albums globally, IFPI is the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

The chart, an addition to IFPI’s existing global awards, celebrates the best-selling albums of the year across all consumption formats, spanning physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.

After its February 2020 release, the fourth studio album from the K-pop superstars topped the charts in the group’s home country of Korea, where the album broke the all-time sales record, as well as the world’s five largest music markets (USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France).

Frances Moore, Chief Executive at IFPI, said: “We have introduced the Global Album All Format Chart to reflect the evolving landscape of the album format and to recognise how artists share their album projects in a variety of ways with their fans across multiple formats.

“It’s an honour to be able to hand BTS their second IFPI Global Chart Award, following their success as Global Recording Artists of the Year. MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 broke chart records internationally and in Korea, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally.”

Highlights from the chart include Taylor Swift’s surprise release folklore, which took #9, Japanese sensation Kenshi Yonezu’s STRAY SHEEP at #7, and a second appearance for BTS with the album BE (Deluxe Edition) landing at #4.

The chart countdown also saw The Weeknd follow up victory in yesterday’s IFPI Global Digital Single chart with a #2 for the global smash After Hours, his highest album chart finish ever. Billie Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? charted at #3, remarkable given the album was released back in March 2019.

Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart 2020

Rank | Artist | Album Name |