BTS Wins Album of the Year at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

BTS scooped up the most trophies of the night on Saturday at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the region’s largest music awards ceremony.

The event known as MAMA, which was offered as a global live stream telecast via YouTube and a host of other platforms, also hailed artists such as Ed Sheeran and Wanna One. The honors for BTS included album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and worldwide icon of the year.

“For all of those who had difficult times this year, to share strength and comfort, we tried new things in making music and we worked really hard,” BTS said during their acceptance speech. “‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ gained enormous love this year, we will share this honor with everyone who worked hard to make great music and performances with us.”

Singer and TV personality Lee Hyori, MAMA’s first female host, opened the ceremony that originated from Hong Kong, as MAMA has since 2012. She was followed by a performance by fourth-generation idols Hyunjin of Stray Kids, Wooyoung of ATEEZ, Yeji of ITZY, Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Karina of aespa and Heeseung of Enhypen.

Additionally, “Bad Habits” singer Sheeran performed a mashup of his hit single along with “Shivers” from his new album “Equals.”

Here is a complete list of 2021 Mnet Asian Music Award winners:

TikTok Album of the Year — BTS “Be”

Best New Male Artist — ENHYPEN

Best New Female Artist — aespa

Best New Dance Performance Female Group — aespa, “Next Level”

Best Band Performance — JANNABI

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music — ASH ISLAND, “Melody”

Best OST — CHO JUNG SEOK, “Like You – Hospital Playlist”

Korean Tourism Organization Breakout Artist — Brave Girls

Favorite Asian Artist — INI

TikTok Icon of the Year — BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 — Stray Kids, NCT Dream, NCT 127, ENHYPEN, Tomorrow x Together, BTS, LISA, SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, TWICE

Favorite International Artist — Ed Sheeran

Best Asian Artist: Japan — J01

Best Asian Artist: Mandarin — Accusefive

Best Asian Artist: Thailand — Tilly Birds

Best Asian Artist: Indonesia — Anneth

Best Asian Artist: Vietnam — Quân A.P

Best New Asian Artist Japan — ADO

Best Asian Artist Mandarin — Anson Lo

Best Asian Artist Thailand — SPRIVE X GUYGEEGEE

Best Asian Artist Indonesia — Lyodra

Best Asian Artist Vietnam — Hoàng Duyên

TikTok Song of the Year — BTS, “Butter”

TikTok Artist of the Year — BTS

TikTok Favorite Moment — BTS

Best Male Group — BTS

Best Female Group — TWICE

Best Male Artist — BAEKHYUN

Best Female Artist — IU

Best Dance Performance Solo — Rosé, “On The Ground”

Best Dance Performance Male Group — BTS, “Butter”

Best Vocal Performance — IU “Celebrity”

Best Collaboration — AKMU, “NAKKA (with IU)”

Best Executive Producer of the Year — Bang Si-Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year — TEDDY

Best Composer of the Year — YOO YOUNG JIN

Best Engineer of the Year — Gu Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year — Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year — LEEJUNG LEE

Best Art Director of the Year — MU:E

(Pictured: BTS)