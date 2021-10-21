BTS Leaves Columbia for Universal Music Group in U.S.

In a surprise move, BTS is exiting its deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records and Orchard distribution to partner with Universal Music Group, Variety has confirmed. The news was first reported by Billboard; no official announcement has been made.

The licensing deal will be with UMG’s Geffen division, with distribution by INgrooves.

Although surprising, the move was preceded by the announcement last February of a strategic partnership between UMG and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), including a joint-venture label, which in retrospect put the writing on the wall for this development. UMG also distributes BTS in certain other territories, including Japan.

The group had signed with Sony for domestic distribution in 2018. But both HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk and Scooter Braun, whose Ithaca Holdings was purchased by HYBE this past spring, are known to be close with UMG CEO Lucian Grainge.

While the Billboard report cited an unsatisfactory business relationship between the group and Bang on one side and Columbia CEO Ron Perry on the other, Columbia actually played a big role in the group’s breakthrough hits, “Dynamite” and “Butter.” Perry is even a co-writer and co-producer of the latter track , along with a bevy of hitmakers like Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia and the group’s RM as well as Jenna Andrews, who received a vocal production credit on the K-pop titans’ global breakthrough song “Dynamite.”

BTS’ latest single, “My Universe,” a collaboration with the group Coldplay, debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the sixth time for BTS to top the chart — all six occasions coming since September 2020. “My Universe” came out via Coldplay’s label, Parlophone/Atlantic, part of Warner Music Group.