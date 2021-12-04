BTS Delivers Heartfelt Video Speech After Receiving Variety’s Record of the Year Award: ‘The Beginning of Our New Chapter’

BTS delivered a heartfelt video speech at Variety‘s Hitmakers event on Saturday, after being awarded record of the year for “Butter.”

While accepting the honor, RM reflected on what the success of the hit song means to them, and described what it was like to perform their first shows since 2019 this past week.

“We’d like to thank Variety for this amazing honor,” RM said. ““Butter’ holds a very special place in our heart. During these uncertain and turbulent times with the pandemic, we took time to look back on our past and present and decided to release ‘Butter’ in hopes of lifting spirits. The song became an anchor for us to enjoy what we can now and keep moving forward. We just finished our first in-person concert we longed for in two years, especially since the pandemic and this feels truly like the beginning of our new chapter.”

BTS recently took over L.A.’s SoFi Stadium with four sold-out shows, playing to 70,000 fans each night. Variety‘s Angelique Jackson described the first night of the concerts as “rife with confetti, smoke, pyrotechnics and — of course — the smoothest of dance moves.”

Jungkook added, “It means a lot to us that ‘Butter’ is being recognized as record of the year. We just wanted to share fun, positive energy with many people, and that is what ‘Butter’ is to BTS.”

J-Hope then congratulated all the other Hitmakers honorees, saying: “We’re sorry we couldn’t be there in person. Congrats to all and hope you enjoy this day.”

