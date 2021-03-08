BTS, H.E.R., Haim, Jhene Aiko and More to Perform at Grammy Week Virtual Events

Needless to say, the 2021 Grammy Week will not be like ones we’ve known in the past. While it’s ordinarily a week of socializing, celebrating, parties, concerts and (most of all) networking, this year we’re going to have to do all of it from home, like we’ve had to do virtually everything else for the past year. Added to that, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, penultimate event of Grammy Week since 1976, has been postponed until May, since Davis came down with Bell’s Palsy (from which he is expected to make a full recovery).

With those caveats, there’s still plenty of music, conversation and more happening in this virtual Grammy Week — for more info, links, RSVPs and whatnot, see https://www.grammy.com/events. The events below are free unless otherwise noted, but please note that RSVPs are often required.

The big show, of course, takes place on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m . PT on and will air on CBS.

Monday, March 8

Women in the Mix

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Grammy Week officially kicks off with a new event titled “Women in the Mix,” which aims to highlight and amplify the voices of female producers, engineers, artists and executives in the music industry. Cyndi Lauper, Ingrid Andress, Sheila E. and MC Lyte and many others are scheduled to participate.

Grammy in the Schools Fest

5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Beginning on Monday, “GITS Fest” is a four-day virtual festival celebrating music and music education with performances by students and professionals along with engaging, educational panels by artists, educators and other music professionals. Haim, H.E.R., PJ Morton and many more are scheduled to participate.

Wednesday, March 10

The Inaugural Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

5 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

H.E.R., Yolanda Adams, PJ Morton and rapper and producer duo Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist will perform at this event hosted by the Black Music Collective (BMC), a newly launched initiative by the Recording Academy. In addition to performances, the event will feature reflections from industry execs, including Universal Music Group EVP Jeff Harleston, veteran songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam, legendary producer Quincy Jones and former BET chief Debra Lee.

Thursday, March 11

Grammy U Masterclass With Tayla Parx

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Grammy nominee Tayla Parx will discuss the craft of songwriting and being a multi-faceted artist. The singer/ songwriter/ actress has penned tracks for Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, and Anderson.Paak, in addition to her solo career as an artist.

Producers & Engineers Wing 20th Anniversary Celebration

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Invite only

This hour-long program will celebrate the 20-year milestone of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing with highlights from the past two decades and a look into the future.

Pandora Live Countdown to the Grammy Awards

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Haim, Brittany Howard and Chika talk origins, songwriting, genre-bending, the music industry and beyond – plus exclusive performances from all three.

Friday, March 12

MusiCares Music on A Mission

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Ticketed Event

BTS, H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko will give new performances at this virtual version of this annual concert, which raises millions of dollars for MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, which has distributed more than $22 million in coronavirus relief to music people in the past year alone. The event will also air special footage from the MusiCares vault, which includes songs from Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks and the late Tom Petty.

3rd Annual Entertainment Law Initiative

5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

*Invite only

As always, the 23rd Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Event & Scholarship Presentation will gather the nation’s most prominent entertainment attorneys to promote discussion and debate about the most compelling legal issues facing the music industry today. The event will honor the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association — a nationally recognized leader in legal education and professional development within the United States for lawyers and professionals in the entertainment, sports and related industries — with the 2021 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award.

Sunday, March 14

Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

It’s not possible to hand out all 84 Grammy Awards during the televised ceremony, so for many years the bulk of the trophies have been given out during the afternoon before the big show at the Premiere Ceremony — often called the “pre-tel.”

Def Jam Recording artists and multiple Grammy nominee Jhene Aiko will host while performances include Nigerian singer Burna Boy, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, blues musician Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, classical pianist Igor Levit, Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta, pop-rock musician Poppy, and singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright.