BTS Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Ahead of ‘New Chapter’

BTS is taking an “extended period of rest” to recharge ahead of their upcoming “new chapter,” the K-pop group announced on Sunday.

A statement posted to BigHit Music’s social media accounts reads, “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour.’ BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.”

The message continued to explain the reasoning behind the break for the Grammy-nominated musicians. “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement reads. “It will also be the first time of them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.”

BTS’ statement also teased a “new chapter” and upcoming new album: “BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter.’ They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.”

BTS hinted at this “new chapter” during their video speech shown at Variety‘s Hitmakers event on Saturday. While accepting the award for record of the year for “Butter,” RM said: “’Butter’ holds a very special place in our heart. During these uncertain and turbulent times with the pandemic, we took time to look back on our past and present and decided to release ‘Butter’ in hopes of lifting spirits. The song became an anchor for us to enjoy what we can now and keep moving forward. We just finished our first in-person concert we longed for in two years, especially since the pandemic and this feels truly like the beginning of our new chapter.”

Read the full statement below.